Maurizio Sarri has refused to confirm if Kepa Arrizabalaga will keep his Chelsea shirt against Tottenham on Wednesday night after the goalkeeper’s incredible show of defiance in the Carabao Cup final.

Kepa, who twice required treatment in extra-time at Wembley, waved away a substitution before Manchester City won the shootout and lifted the trophy.

Kepa and Blues manager Maurizio Sarri insisted it was a misunderstanding, but the club announced the 24-year-old would be fined one week’s wages, which would be donated to the Chelsea Foundation.

The Blues confirmed the news late on Monday night with a statement which included further reaction from Kepa and Sarri who both want to move on from the incident.

Everyone from Jose Mourinho to Sky Sports pundits have had their say on the incident, but it seems Sarri is not ready to forgive and forget after admitting he does not know if the Spaniard will be replaced by Willy Caballero.

“I don’t know, I have to decide yes or no,” Sarri told a media conference on Tuesday to preview Wednesday’s clash at Stamford Bridge.

Asked if the keeper was fit, Sarri continued: “I think so (he is fit), he only had a recovery yesterday but I think so.

“It will be the decision of the group, of all the players.”

Sarri praised his side for their performance on Sunday and insists he does not want the incident to overshadow what was a brilliant display from his players.

“Sunday we did a wonderful match It is difficult to not concede anything in the defensive phase,” he added.

“I am the coach so I have to focus on the performance.

“I spoke to Kepa, I spoke to everyone. He said sorry to the technical staff, but it was not enough.

“He said sorry to the players and the club.

“We don’t want to kill him.”

Pressed again if Kepa will start against Tottenham, the Italian continued: “I need to send a message to my group, whether Kepa is on the pitch or off it.

“I have to decide what is better for my group.

“He made a mistake, there are some consequences. If it is to play he has to be ready, if it is on the bench then he has to be ready.”

Asked about his attempts to bring on Caballero, the Blues manager added: “I didn’t want a goalkeeper with cramp for the penalties.

“Caballero knows very well the other players at Manchester. I thought it was better with a goalkeeper with very good condition to go to the penalties.

“I don’t think anything because penalties are a lottery.”

When asked if he felt undermined by Kepa’s actions, Sarri continued: No. After Sunday for me it is over.”

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!