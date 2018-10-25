Victor Moses is in contention to make Chelsea’s Europa League squad on Thursday evening amid reports the versatile star is considering his future at Stamford Bridge.

Reports on Wednesday suggested the Nigeria international could ask to leave the club when the transfer window reopens in January after failing to command a regular shirt under Maurizio Sarri.

But after confirming a back injury would prevent Eden Hazard from featuring in Thursday evening’s Europa League clash against BATE Borisov, Sarri is expected to include the wantaway star in his matchday 18.

The Italian manager is now left with only three first-team wingers in Moses, Pedro and Willian and it is expected that all three will be named in the squad for the clash against the Belarusians, with two expected to start and one on the substitutes bench.

And Moses’ chances of featuring have been increased after Sarri admitted that he wasn’t sure if Callum Hudson-Odoi will make the squad.

Moses had become a key figure under previous manager Antonio Conte’s line-up, but Sarri’s switch to a 4-3-3 has left the former Crystal Palace man kicking his heels on the sidelines.

With reports suggesting he was unhappy with his plight and ready to ask to leave, reports in his native Nigeria suggested Moses could emerge as a January target for Manchester United.

Antonio Valencia is the latest star to reportedly feel the wrath of Jose Mourinho and it was veteran Ashley Young, who started at right-back against Juventus on Tuesday night.

Mourinho claims Valencia has been absent due to complicated surgery in his mouth (!) and that he has been unable to train over the past fortnight – hence his exclusion from recent line-ups.

But it’s believed Moses could be targeted as a long-term replacement for the Ecuadorian, who at 33 now has his best days behind him.

