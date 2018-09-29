Sarri on how genius Eden Hazard can become world’s best player

Maurizio Sarri believes “genius” Eden Hazard has the hunger to become the best player in the world.

Chelsea boss Sarri admitted he is demanding “everything” from Hazard, urging the Belgium star to improve by 20% to become the world’s best footballer.

The Blues’ Italian manager believes he is the right man to help Hazard boost his physical and mental “intensity” in training to realise his full potential.

Hazard already has six goals in seven Chelsea appearances this term, but Sarri continues to maintain that the 27-year-old can still improve.

Asked if Hazard has the hunger and attitude to become the world’s best, Sarri replied: “I think so; I think so, but I have to find the right way.

“I think that he is for sure one of the best (players in the world), but I am absolutely convinced that he can improve.

“I think that we have seen only 75, 80 per cent of his potential. So I think that if he’s able to improve he will be the best in the world.

“Hazard is on the pitch every day. I think he can do more in continuity, in intensity – not only in physical intensity, but in the mental intensity.

“So I have to try to improve him because my feeling is he can improve more. So I want to try and improve him.

“To try and give him the chance to arrive at his 100% because my feeling is, now, he’s only at 80 per cent. So I want to help him to be the best player in the world.”

Asked if Hazard could be voted the best player in the world in a year’s time, Sarri continued: “I think so, I think so. It’s very difficult to compare him with other players. He’s a genius. He’s unique.

“He’s a genius, technically I think he’s the best. And so I want him to be the best in the world.

“Because he has the opportunity to improve more, he can become the best player in the world. It’s a very interesting challenge I think.

“He has a lot to give, to the team, to the staff. And I want everything.”

