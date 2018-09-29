Sarri pays Liverpool ultimate compliment and makes Klopp claim

Chelsea manager Mauricio Sarri has outlined why he thinks Liverpool have what it takes to lift some major silverware this season – and even pip Manchester City to the Premier League title.

The Blues ended one trophy avenue to Jurgen Klopp’s side this week when a piece of Eden Hazard brilliance secured a 2-1 Carabao Cup victory at Anfield on Wednesday.

The two sides go at it again on Saturday evening in a huge Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge, and explaining why Jurgen Klopp’s men are special, Sarri said: “I think that [Man] City are a very, very, very good team; maybe they are the best at the moment.

“But I think that Liverpool want to win more. So the determination of Liverpool could be higher.”

Asked to go into more detail about what makes them special, Sarri was quick to point to his opposite number Klopp.

“He (Klopp) is one of the best in the world,” Sarri added. “And now I think they (Liverpool) are ready to win, maybe the Premier League, maybe the Champions League, but I think they are ready to win something important.”

