Sarri picks one area where Chelsea star Hazard must improve

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has claimed that his side deserved three points from their 1-1 draw with Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard’s stoppage-time strike salvaged a point for the Blues in Sunday’s Premier League clash with Wolves after Raul Jimenez’s breakaway goal on 56 minutes had looked like sealing victory.

But Hazard popped up with his 13th Premier League goal of the season to earn a point on Chelsea’s 114th birthday.

The Blues had beaten Tottenham and Fulham to revive their Champions League qualification hopes, but they failed to take full advantage of Spurs’ slip-up at Southampton on Saturday.

Maurizio Sarri’s side are now four points behind their London rivals in the four-way battle for third and fourth place which includes Arsenal and Manchester United, albeit with a game in hand.

“I think we made a lot of mistakes but we deserved to win,” Sarri told reporters.

“We were a bit unlucky because we conceded with the first situation in our box… at the other end we need to improve in attack.

“We played at five touches, so if there are no spaces it’s very difficult to score against such a physical team… Hazard is a great player who can solve the situation in every moment, but he needs more movement without the ball.

“When you have to play only 10 matches, every match you don’t win is a missed opportunity. In this moment in the last six matches, we won four & drew the other two, so there’s a little consistency.”

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!