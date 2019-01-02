Maurizio Sarri hinted that he wants attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window after his side were held to a goalless draw by Southampton.

Chelsea couldn’t turn their dominance in possession into goals as they were frustrated by Ralph Hasenhuttel’s side, meaning they now have just a three point lead over Arsenal in the battle for the top four.

Sarri said: “We played very good for 80 metres of the pitch, then in trouble for the last 20 metres.

“It is not easy to create a lot of goal opportunities in this kind of match. It was not easy. If you can get the first goal you can create opportunities.

“We have to solve the problem of the last 15-20 metres. In the last matches we have been in full control. For us it is not easy to score the first goal. We have to solve this problem.”

The Italian tactician was reluctant to go into details about the transfer market, but didn’t rule out bringing Michy Batshuayi back from his loan when pressed by reporters.

“I don’t know, I am not in control of the market. I have to think about the pitch, improving my team and the offensive phase. We are good to build up the action, we have to improve in the last 20 metres. The club know my position, it is up to the board.

“The club knows very well my opinion. I think that we need something different for characteristics.”

Chelsea did find the back of the net against Southampton, but Alvaro Morata’s goal was ruled out for offside, a decision which Sarri didn’t comment on.

“I don’t know, it was too far from the bench to see it clear. I saw the two goals by Giroud in the last match, I don’t know if he was offside in that match, it was difficult. I have no idea about this goal.”

The Blues suffered a blow in the first half when Willian was taken off injured, but Sarri is confident that it won’t be a long-term issue.

“Willian’s injury I think is not very serious. The doctor said it was not serious for Pedro as well. Pedro in one week can train. Of course this match was difficult as Pedro, Odoi, Giroud were out. On the bench I had one offensive player, Loftus is not at 100%, the bench wasn’t offensive so it was difficult to change the match.

“I put on Fabregas as in that moment of the match we didn’t move it like we did in the first half. It was really very difficult for me to change.”

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!