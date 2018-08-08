Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri refused to shed light on the future of wantaway goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois – or their potential world-record swoop for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Belgium international Courtois has been reported to have stayed away from the London club amid speculation of a move to Real Madrid and Sarri addressed the media after Chelsea had played Lyon on Tuesday evening.

“I don’t know in this moment,” Sarri told a press conference after Chelsea’s 5-4 win on penalties at Stamford Bridge when asked of Courtois’ future.

“I want to speak with my club and then we will decide about it. I am here to talk about this match.”

Chelsea are reported to have sealed a world record £71million deal for Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa, but Sarri refused to be drawn on any details of the potential signing.

“If I don’t know anything about Courtois, I don’t know anything about Kepa, of course!” the Italian said.

Eden Hazard, another player whose Chelsea future has been in doubt this summer, made his first appearance for the club since his World Cup exploits with Belgium.

Hazard was given a rapturous reception by Blues fans during their side’s penalty shootout win against Lyon and Sarri said he had “no problem” with the midfielder.

Sarri added: “We have spoken two or three times in the last two days. Hazard’s problem is not present now.”

