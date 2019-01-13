Sarri reveals one position he desperately needs reinforcements in

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has revealed that he is keen to sign a replacement for the outgoing Cesc Fabregas in January.

Fabregas completed his move to Monaco earlier this week, leaving Sarri’s midfield cupboards completely bare.

The Italian has £57m summer signing Jorginho, Real Madrid loanee Mateo Kovacic, World Cup semi-finalist Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and N’Golo Kante as his options in the middle.

Chelsea’s struggles in overcoming a limited Newcastle side were a direct result, with the crisis-ridden club now only six points clear in fourth, one point behind Tottenham.

“Today Jorginho was in trouble and on the bench there wasn’t a player for that position. I need an option for Jorginho,” Sarri told BT Sport.

“After the goal I think we thought ‘now it’s easy’, but it wasn’t.

“We slept for 20, 25 minutes, so at the end of the first half we were in trouble. We need to improve in the mental reaction.”

Recent reports suggested that the Blues are the latest side to join the race for Liverpool target Adrien Rabiot, and you can read all about it here…

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!