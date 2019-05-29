Sarri reveals risk over starting Chelsea star; discusses kicking hat

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri seemed to hint starting midfielder N’Golo Kante against Arsenal in the Europa League final.

Kante passed a late fitness test to hand Chelsea a huge boost as he started the Baku final against the Gunners.

France’s World Cup-winning midfielder was given every chance to prove his fitness for the European showdown in the Azerbaijan capital, and managed to come through in time.

On starting Kante, Sarri admitted: “We do not know exactly but N’Golo Kante is better. In the last Europa League match, Arsenal played with three defenders. We have trained more to face four defenders but also against three.”

On appearing to storm off during Tuesday’s training session, he responded: “I think that you were not able to understand yesterday, because if my players are very aggressive in training, I am happy.

“I was disappointed because we wanted to try our solutions on set pieces but after 15 minutes the cameras were there.”

