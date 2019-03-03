Sarri reveals the one Chelsea star who will be at 100% in two weeks

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has revealed that Gonzalo Higuain has not been at his best yet for the club since his arrival in January.

Higuain and Jorginho were on target as the Blues won 2-1 at Craven Cottage to hand Scott Parker a losing start as Fulham caretaker boss.

Moments after the recalled Kepa Arrizabalaga almost presented Fulham with a goal by dropping a straightforward cross, Higuain put the visitors in front with just his third Blues goal since his January arrival on loan from Juventus.

Calum Chambers equalised, but Jorginho restored Chelsea’s lead just three minutes later with his second goal for the Blues. It proved to be enough, although Ryan Sessegnon had a stoppage-time effort ruled out for offside.

“We played very well only for 60 minutes,” Sarri told Match of the Day.

“We could have killed the match. We were not able to so in the last 20 or 25 minutes we were in trouble because we were very tired mentally and physically after 120 minutes against Manchester City and a strong match against Tottenham. But I am really very happy with the performance for 60 minutes and the result.

“Kepa is a man. He understood the mistake so he was able to react very well. I am very happy with Willy [Caballero]. It is very important for our group and our dressing room. I think he will have space from this momentum to the end of the season.

“Higuain played a very good match. I think at the moment he is not at his top. He is improving. I hope in a couple weeks he will be able to arrive to his top.”