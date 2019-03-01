Sarri reveals what will influence Chelsea selection as he makes Kepa vow

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri is wary of a reaction from Claudio Ranieri’s sacking when he takes his side to Fulham on Sunday.

The Blues have enjoyed a mini-resurgence in performances, including in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Tottenham, to make Sarri’s position less precarious.

But there has been a managerial change at Craven Cottage ahead of the west London derby.

Sarri said about compatriot Ranieri: “I’m really very sorry. But I know very well his character, so I know very well that we will see him very soon, on another bench.

“Usually when there is change of the coach there is a reaction. And so we have to front (face) also the reaction.

“Then it’s very difficult for us to prepare the match, because we don’t know the new system, the new ideas. It’s a very difficult match, I think.”

Sarri is yet to decide whether to restore Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, after dropping the Spaniard for the Spurs win.

Willy Caballero started instead as Kepa was punished for his refusal to be substituted with penalties looming in last Sunday’s Carabao Cup final with Manchester City. City won the shootout 4-3.

Kepa and Caballero are set to share goalkeeping duties on Sunday and in next week’s Europa League last-16 first leg with Dynamo Kiev.

The 60-year-old Blues boss added: “The Kepa situation now is closed. Kepa is our first (choice) goalkeeper.

“But we are very happy for Willy, because now we know very well he’s able to play also in a very difficult match.

“I’m sure in one of the two next matches Kepa will be on the pitch.”

Sarri has no injuries to consider, but expects to rotate his options after a challenging week.

He added: “On Sunday we played for 130 minutes and 95 minutes on Wednesday, so we need to value the recovery.

“We ran for 15 kilometres on Sunday on average, and the average of the last match was 12km. I need to value the recovery of every single player. Then we have to decide (the team).”