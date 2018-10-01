Sarri reveals which Chelsea star was left bemused by Conte axe

David Luiz was left puzzled by his treatment under Antonio Conte, according to the Italian’s successor Maurizio Sarri.

Luiz had been an integral figure in Chelsea’s title win in Conte’s first season as boss, in 2016-17, but scarcely featured after the 3-0 loss at Roma on October 31 last year.

The Brazil defender had a rumoured falling-out with Conte and a series of injuries, not featuring at all after the February loss at Watford.

Sarri, 59, said: “Two seasons ago he was a protagonist. Then six months ago he was not playing, so he was a little confused.”

Luiz has been key to the revival under Sarri, a former banker with a sense of perspective.

Chelsea are unbeaten with five wins and two draws and almost inflicted Liverpool’s first loss on Saturday.

What Sarri likes about Luiz may be a trait which explains his exile under Conte.

“He’s direct. If he has to say something to the manager he has to talk to me,” Sarri added.

“I like very much direct people.

“When I arrived here immediately I had the feeling he’s a very good player for my way of football because he’s a centre-back who is very technical.

“Then I appreciate his qualities as a man. He’s really better than I thought before.”

Luiz played well in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool, ending the Reds’ 100 per cent start to the campaign.

The 31-year-old says Sarri’s positive approach on and off the pitch is proving fruitful for the Blues.

“Sarri is giving us a lot of happiness to play football. We are trying to enjoy,” Luiz told Chelsea TV.

“He gives us a lot of confidence. He shows us what he wants. He gives us the details about the game. He works hard in every situation. And also as a human he’s a fantastic person.

“Every single day he says to us ‘you have the best job in the world, so you have to enjoy’.

“You have to try to do this with a big smile. Many people in the world don’t have this privilege.”

