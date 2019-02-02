Maurizio Sarri is adamant N’Golo Kante’s more advanced role in his Chelsea side is here to stay after defending his tactics and explaining his approach to getting the best out of his players.

France midfielder Kante – regarded as one of the world’s finest deep-lying midfielders – has been employed in a more attacking role this season.

The 60-year-old defended his tactics when facing the media, stressing his opposition to altering his favoured 4-3-3 formation with Jorginho as a central playmaker.

Sarri was asked if he would consider playing Kante in Jorginho’s role. The France World Cup winner has excelled throughout his career in deep midfield but nudged farther forwards on the right to accommodate the Italy international.

“Only (for) 20 minutes if I have to defend a result,” Sarri insisted, after also defending himself against against claims he could face the sack.

Sarri says he wants to take a collaborative approach to improve Chelsea, with input from his players, after the loss at Bournemouth.

Sarri added: “Probably we are doing something wrong, the staff and coach first of all. Probably I am not able to motivate them.

“It’s a part of my job, of course. But I want first of all to change the mentality.”

Sarri on Hazard role at Chelsea

One player singled out by Sarri recently was Eden Hazard, the forward who is out of contract in June 2020 and has been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid.

Sarri said: “I think he’s changing. He was used to playing as an individual player, now he has to play in a co-operative way.

“It’s not easy for him, because he became Hazard playing in another way.

“I think very well that it’s not easy. But I can see that now he’s more available to playing this way. Of course he needs to improve.”

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!