Sarri takes definitive stance on Loftus-Cheek’s Chelsea future

Maurizio Sarri has ruled out the possibility of Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek going out on loan in the January window.

Loftus-Cheek fired a fine hat-trick in the 3-1 Europa League win over BATE Borisov, but is yet to start a Premier League game under new boss Sarri.

The 22-year-old featured off the bench in the 4-0 league win at Burnley however, and now Sarri has shown further faith in him by insisting he wants to keep him on board.

“Ruben in October played four matches out of five, so I think that at the moment the situation is not for loan, of course,” said Sarri.

“Oh he has improved, but I think he still needs to improve more from a tactical point of view.

“If he wants to play like a midfielder he has to improve in the defensive phase at the moment. But his potential is great.”

Sarri has named Gary Cahill his official Blues club captain, in a move that could stabilise the former England defender’s Stamford Bridge future.

Cahill had previously admitted he may have to leave west London for regular first-team football, but Sarri’s move could alter all that.

“The captain is Cahill, and if he’s not on the pitch it’s (Cesar) Azpilicueta,” said Sarri.

“Our captain is Cahill. Because Cahill was the captain last season and I have spoken with his mates, and everybody told me that he was really a very good captain.”

Asked whether appointing Cahill as skipper means he will definitely stay at Chelsea at least until the end of the season, Sarri said: “I don’t know, it depends on him, I think. But for me Cahill is very important on the pitch but also off the pitch.”

