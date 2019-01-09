Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is eyeing two AC Milan stars as potential upgrades in the forward department, according to reports.

The Blues are believed to be looking for an upgrade on Alvaro Morata, who has scored seven goals on 20 appearances for the Blues this season.

The Spaniard not been included in Sarri’s squad for four of their last six Premier League games, though he did start against Southampton in their last outing.

Despite a decent start to life at Stamford Bridge the goals have dried up somewhat for the 26-year-old Morata and Sarri’s latest comments suggest his time at the club may well be coming to an end.

Sarri has been linked with a move for one of his former Napoli stars in Gonzalo Higuain, but a deal would not be easy due to the nature of the agreement between AC Milan and Juventus.

Spanish newspaper Marca however claim that Higuain ‘has already said yes’ to joining Chelsea, meaning the exit doors will be opened definitively’ for Alvaro Morata to leave Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, The Sun claim that Chelsea ‘are hoping Andre Silva can solve their striking crisis’.

Silva is currently on loan at Sevilla – from AC Milan ironically – where he has scored eight goals in 16 LaLiga games. He ‘has done enough to convince Chelsea to make a move,’ says Jamie Gordon. The Andalusian side do have an option to buy in the summer, set at €39million (£35m).

However, the deal apparently ‘hinges’ on Morata going the other way on loan. A return to Spain, where he scored 31 goals in 95 games and won eight trophies, could certainly appeal.

So Chelsea have the choice between two Milan strikers, one of which they own and one of which they loan.

