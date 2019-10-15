Sarri targets Tottenham star, Chelsea duo in triple Juventus raid

Maurizio Sarri reportedly wants to bring Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen and Chelsea duo N’Golo Kante and Emerson Palmieri to Juventus.

The former Chelsea boss worked with Blues duo Kante and Emerson during his year at Stamford Bridge and surprisingly switched the former from a defensive midfield role to an attacking one – with the Frenchman continuing in that role under Frank Lampard.

Juve were linked with Emerson prior to Sarri swapping London for Turin and that speculation has increased since Sarri took charge of the reigning Serie A champions.

The Daily Express have picked up on reports coming out of Italy claiming that Sarri is keen to move for Kante, who is also a target for PSG and Real Madrid – as well as Emerson.

Meanwhile, Eriksen’s future at Spurs continues to be in the news.

The Denmark star is out of contract next summer, and it is thought that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is considering taking a cut-price fee for the playmaker in January – rather than lose him for nothing.

The Daily Mirror, via Football Italia, adds that Juve are ready to offer midfielder Adrien Rabiot as part of a swap deal for Eriksen.

Rabiot has been linked with a move to north London over the past couple of seasons, although that offer is a strange one given that Rabiot is more of a defensive midfielder and would not be a like-for-like replacement.