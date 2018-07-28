Sarri to make one change at Chelsea in effort to keep £178m star

Maurizio Sarri will hand Eden Hazard the captain’s armband at Chelsea in an attempt to keep him out of Real Madrid’s clutches, according to reports.

There have been claims that the Blues will demand as much as £178milliom (€200million) for Hazard’s services and are reluctant to sell arguably their best player.

Real Madrid sold Cristiano Ronaldo this summer to Juventus for €112million and are looking for a replacement with Hazard heavily linked as their first-choice target.

The Daily Express claims that Chelsea are hopeful that by handing Hazard the captaincy it will persuade him to sign a new deal to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Spanish stars Cesar Azpilicueta and Cesc Fabregas are also thought to be on the list of potential captains but Hazard remains top of the pile.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been linked recently to a £45million move for Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani and their £58m-rated striker Gonzalo Higuain – with Roman Abramovich and director Marina Granovskaia reportedly meeting Sarri in Nice last night to discuss targets.

