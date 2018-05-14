Sarri wants reunion with Argentina striker if he takes Chelsea job

Maurizio Sarri has reportedly told Chelsea he wants Gonzalo Higuain to become the club’s new No 9 if he is to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

Napoli boss Sarri is the leading candidate to succeed Antonio Conte at Chelsea, with Antonio Conte expected to confirm his exit from the club shortly after Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Sarri has confirmed his Napoli deal contains an exit clause which Chelsea appear willing to meet, as reports in Italy claim the club’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is already in talks with Carlo Ancelotti about succeeding him.

And according to Tuttosport, Sarri has already told Chelsea’s hierarchy that he wants to replace Alvaro Morata with Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain this summer.

The Argentina striker, now 30, enjoyed a stellar campaign in his one season under Sarri at Napoli, scoring 38 goals in all competitions and helping the side finish second in Serie A.

That earned the former Real Madrid striker a controversial move to Juventus that summer, but despite scoring 16 times this season, Higuain’s stock has fallen in Turin and it seems they are willing to let him go; Morata has, ironically, been tipped to come in as his replacement.

PSG star Edinson Cavani is said to be another target, but if reports are to be believed, then Higuain could be lining up for Chelsea under Sarri’s charge again next season.

