Sassuolo star admits he is dreaming of €50m Liverpool move this summer

Oli Fisher
Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi has revealed that he wants to move on this summer, and that his ideal next club would be Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has spent his whole career with Sassuolo thus far, and has netted nine goals and added five assists in 35 appearances this season.

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Inter, Berardi has revealed the timing wasn’t right to leave before, however he has now changed his mind.

“I wasn’t ready then, so that is why I decided to remain and I don’t think I wasted that time,” Berardi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Now I feel at ease with myself, especially as I am more of a complete player and I’m no longer such a hothead.

“My first career objective was to complete the maturation process and I feel that I’ve done that with Sassuolo. I find it difficult to change, but it no longer frightens me. I would do it.

“If an offer arrives, be it from Milan or another club, I will evaluate it with my club.

“And if I hear that it is the right proposal, to be taken on the fly, this time I will say to Sassuolo: ‘I’ll take it’.

“Being able to choose, I would play in Liverpool.

“Changing remains difficult for me, but it no longer frightens me, I would do it.”

Liverpool were actually linked with a move for Berardi back in 2015, while it was claimed last summer that Sassuolo would demand €50million for their prized asset.

 

