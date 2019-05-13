Sassuolo star admits he is dreaming of €50m Liverpool move this summer

Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi has revealed that he wants to move on this summer, and that his ideal next club would be Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has spent his whole career with Sassuolo thus far, and has netted nine goals and added five assists in 35 appearances this season.

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Inter, Berardi has revealed the timing wasn’t right to leave before, however he has now changed his mind.

“I wasn’t ready then, so that is why I decided to remain and I don’t think I wasted that time,” Berardi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Now I feel at ease with myself, especially as I am more of a complete player and I’m no longer such a hothead.

“My first career objective was to complete the maturation process and I feel that I’ve done that with Sassuolo. I find it difficult to change, but it no longer frightens me. I would do it.

“If an offer arrives, be it from Milan or another club, I will evaluate it with my club.

“And if I hear that it is the right proposal, to be taken on the fly, this time I will say to Sassuolo: ‘I’ll take it’.

“Being able to choose, I would play in Liverpool.

“Changing remains difficult for me, but it no longer frightens me, I would do it.”

Liverpool were actually linked with a move for Berardi back in 2015, while it was claimed last summer that Sassuolo would demand €50million for their prized asset.

