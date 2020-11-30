‘Satisfied’ Solskjaer discusses January transfer prospects at Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has appeared to suggest he is not expecting to do much in the way of new transfers at Manchester United in January.

The Red Devils recovered from 2-0 down at Southampton on Sunday to claim a 3-2 win. Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was quick to mock their celebrations, however.

Despite the win, United remain eighth in the Premier League table and questions remain over their squad.

With the January window opening in just 32 days, the club continue to be linked with a host of big names.

While a deal for long-term target Jadon Sancho can be forgotten about for now, other players remain on their radar.

Our exclusive on Sunday suggested United want to offload Eric Bailly in return for Pau Torres.

Furthermore, Monday’s Euro Paper Talk suggests a deal for Christian Eriksen looks very much on the cards.

However, Solskjaer has tried to dampen claims that United could invest heavily in January.

He claims uncertainty over the market, together with his already-swelled squad, means ins and outs in January look limited.

“It’s hard to predict how other teams (will act) and how the financial situation is,” Solskjaer said, via the Evening Standard.

“If teams need to sell or if they’ve got money to buy. I don’t predict a lot of ins and outs, to be fair.

“The world, financially, and in football, has changed as well also. It depends how the injury situations are at different teams.” Asked if he wants to further strengthen United’s squad, Solskjaer had a diplomatic response.

“I feel very happy with my squad at the moment,” he said. “We’re getting stronger. I still have issues every week when we only get an 18-man squad to pick from. Who do you leave out? I feel I’m in a good position.”

Scholes claims Solskjaer style hinders Man Utd

Paul Scholes, meanwhile, says Solskjaer is not helping United’s transfer policy with the uncertainty over his style of play.

United have faced criticism since Sir Alex Ferguson left the dugout for their transfer dealings. Indeed, the Red Devils have met claims of panic-buying of late.

Many put Edinson Cavani’s deadline-day arrival into that bracket. The Uruguayan signed in October, despite becoming a free agent at the end of June.

However, Scholes says that Solskjaer himself should take his share of the blame. The former United midfielder told BT Sport that the manager would make life easier for his superiors if he had a definitive style of play.

“The big trouble United have at the minute I think is they haven’t really got a way of playing,” Scholes said (via the Daily Star).

“They change from week to week so how can they find a player? Say they play 4-3-3 every week, they can find the type of player. I can find two wide players.

“That’s the big difference with Sir Alex. He knew exactly the way he was going to play so he could buy the right types of players.

“It’s virtually impossible for a chief scout or director of football because you have no idea what sort of player you want.”

