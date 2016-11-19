Saturday stats: Liverpool off colour, Giroud’s sub impact, Yaya’s back

TEAMtalk takes a look at the Opta Stats to emerge from Saturday’s Premier League action.

Yaya Toure has scored a Premier League brace for the first time since May 2015. It was his first start for City in the league since April.

Connor Wickham has scored four Premier League goals v Manchester City, more than any other opponent he’s faced.

Both of Wickham’s goals have come from the bench this season, after none of his previous 16 did.

Kevin De Bruyne has provided more assists than any other Premier League player this season (7).

Wilfried Zaha has provided an assist in each of his last four Premier League games for Palace.

Zaha also has more Premier League assists this season (5) than his previous three campaigns combined.

The Eagles have gone 17 league games without keeping a clean sheet in the Premier League, last doing so against Everton in April.

However, City have just two clean sheets in their last 15 league games themselves.

Everton remain unbeaten at Goodison Park since March (W5 D4), but have now drawn two of their last three there.

Bob Bradley is the first Swansea manager to not win any of his opening five games as a Premier League boss (D2 L3).

No team has drawn more home games in the Premier League than Everton this season (3).

Swansea made eight changes to their line-up for this game, their most in a Premier League starting eleven since December 2015 (v Crystal Palace).

Gylfi Sigurdsson has had a hand in six of Swansea’s 11 goals in the Premier League this season (three goals, three assists).

Sigurdsson has also been directly involved in three of Swansea’s last four away goals in the league (two goals, one assist).

Phil Jagielka has conceded each of the three penalties given against Everton in the Premier League this season; the most of any player in the competition.

Idrissa Gueye made eight tackles against Swansea; the joint-most by an Everton player in a league game this campaign (also done by Gueye, against Middlesbrough).

Southampton’s Premier League games this season have produced just eight first half goals in total, a league-low figure.

Two of Liverpool’s last five top-flight games have ended in goalless draws, after just one in the previous 37 under Jurgen Klopp.

Saints have now gone three consecutive Premier League games without losing to Liverpool (DWD) their best such run since August 2000 (three draws in a row).

Liverpool directed only two shots on target in the game, their lowest tally since Feb 2nd 2016 (just one v Leicester).

Southampton failed to register a single shot on target in a Premier League game for the first time since December 28th 2004, also against Liverpool.

The Reds kept a clean sheet for the first time in their last 12 Premier League away games.

Southampton have failed to score in consecutive home top-flight games for the first time since February 2015 (three in total in that run).

Four Bournemouth goals in the top-flight this season have come from free-kick situations (include direct free-kicks), more than any other side.

On the other hand, Stoke have shipped a league-high five goals from free-kicks in the Premier League this season.

Nathan Ake found the back of the net for the first time in his last 15 Premier League games (he has only two in total in 32 appearances in the competition).

Junior Stanislas has been involved in 11 Premier League goals for the Cherries (6 goals, 5 assists), a joint-high tally along with Josh King (8 goals, 3 assists).

Bojan’s penalty miss was Stoke’s first failure in their last 14 Premier League spot-kicks, last fluffing their lines from the penalty spot via Jonathan Walters v Liverpool in August 2013.

Bournemouth enjoyed their first-ever win in a Premier League game in November (D2 L3).

Eddie Howe’s side registered their first win in their last eight Premier League away games (D2 L5).

The Potters failed to score for the first time in their last eight top-flight games.

Jermain Defoe’s goal took him to 150 goals in the Premier League, making him the eighth player to achieve this feat.

Defoe has scored more Premier League goals in 2016 than any other Englishman (18), and only Sergio Aguero has scored more (25).

David Moyes has won four of his six Premier League games against Hull (D1 L1).

Victor Anichebe scored his first Premier League brace since December 2006, when he played for David Moyes’ Everton against Newcastle.

Josh Tymon is the youngest player to make a Premier League appearance for Hull (17 years, 181 days), breaking the record held by Mark Cullen (18 years, 2 days) which was also against Sunderland in April 2010.

The Black Cats have more red cards than any other Premier League side this season (3) following Papy Djilobodji’s red card in this game.

The Tigers haven’t kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since a 2-0 win over Swansea in August – they have conceded 26 goals in 10 games since then.

Sunderland kept their first Premier League clean sheet of the season and their first since May against Everton – the only Premier League team without a clean sheet this season is Crystal Palace.

Etienne Capoue gave Watford the lead after 33 seconds, the fastest goal Watford have ever scored in the Premier League.

The Hornets beat a reigning top-flight champion in a league game for the first time since December 1986, when they beat Liverpool at Vicarage Road.

Leicester conceded inside the opening minute of a Premier League game for the fourth time, and the first time since Harry Kane scored after 57 seconds for Spurs on Boxing Day 2014.

Robert Huth made his 300th Premier League appearance, becoming the first German to achieve this.

Troy Deeney’s assist was his ninth in the Premier League for Watford, three more than any other player has managed for the Hornets.

Since the start of last season, Leicester have scored four more penalties than any other Premier League side (12).

Riyad Mahrez ended a run of 10 Premier League games without a goal – he has scored on both visits to Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

The Foxes conceded twice in the opening 12 minutes of a Premier League games for the first time since August 2003 against Aston Villa.

Olivier Giroud has scored more Premier League goals as a substitute for Arsenal than any other player (10).

Giroud’s goal was the first Arsenal had scored against a Mourinho team in the Premier League since May 2007 (Gilberto Silva). It was the only shot on target Arsenal had in the match.

Only in 2004/05 (18) have Manchester United had fewer points from their opening 12 Premier League games than this season (19).

Juan Mata has scored four Premier League goals v Arsenal, only against Norwich does he have more (5).

Only Wayne Rooney (29) has scored more Premier League goals since Juan Mata’s debut for the club in January 2014 than Mata himself (24).

Ander Herrera has scored twice and assisted once in three Premier League games v Arsenal.

Manchester United have drawn three league games in a row at Old Trafford for the first time since April 1992.

Jose Mourinho has never lost a Premier League game vs Arsenal, winning five and drawing seven of his 12 meetings with the Gunners.

Arsenal failed to have a shot on target in the first half of a Premier League match for the first time since April (v Norwich City).