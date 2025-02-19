Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr is one of Saudi Arabia’s top targets and there is a real prospect of a world-record bid being submitted for him beyond anything we’ve seen before. If accepted, it would smash the transfer record to pieces.

The 24-year-old winger is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world on his day and that’s why Saudi are so keen to lure him away from the Bernabeu, to grow the profile and reputation of the Saudi Pro League.

Vinicius Jr has been clear in his position that he wants to stay at Real Madrid for the long run, although it’s worth remembering Karim Benzema said the same before joining Al-Ittihad.

Players can change their mind but there is no doubt that at this stage the Brazilian remains fully committed to Real Madrid and the club are in a strong position, given he’s under contract until 2027 and the deal includes a €1bn (£827.5m, €1.44bn) release clause.

However, that doesn’t mean Saudi won’t try to convince Vinicius Jr, or that he isn’t a legitimate target. They are working on building a relationship with his agents, Roc Nation, to put themselves in the position where, if he becomes open to a Saudi move, all the main leg work of a deal is already done.

There have been talks about the Saudi project directly with Vinicius Jr’s entourage and sources close to the situation have made clear that he is a dream target for the league. The allocated club for him at the moment is Al-Ahli, while Al-Hilal are focusing on Mo Salah.

Real Madrid unsurprisingly want to keep the left-winger for the long-run but we understand that Saudi could test their resolve with a bid as high as €350m (£290m, $365m) for Vinicius Jr THIS SUMMER.

READ MORE: Real Madrid suffer BIG blow with star defender ‘out of the equation’ for Man City clash, as Pep Guardiola sends warning

Saudi could destroy transfer record with Vinicius Jr bid

Al-Ahli are looking to sign a big-name superstar in the left-wing position even after the arrival of Galeno from Porto in the winter window. Riyad Mahrez and Ivan Toney are box office names, but the signing of Vinicius Jr would give Al-Ahli a name akin to Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar. Although Neymar has now left for Santos, it’s fair to say the other PIF-controlled clubs in Saudi have all had a marquee signing.

TEAMtalk understands that there is a very concrete possibility of Saudi submitting a world-record bid for Vinicius Jr, to test Madrid’s resolve and if accepted, try and convince the Brazilian to join. It’s a big ask, as Madrid may simply not engage and Saudi have no plans to trigger Vinicius Jr’s €1bn clause.

The feeling is that Saudi could submit a bid in the regio of €350m for Vinicius in the coming months. Even if Madrid do accept that, which is a big if, Vinicius Jr would still have to say yes.

As mentioned, as things stand, Vinicius Jr has no intention of leaving the Bernabeu and is focused on having a long and successful career with Madrid.

Saudi, therefore, may have to be patient, but don’t be surprised if they bid anyway. They submitted a €300m bid for Kylian Mbappe in 2023, which was accepted by PSG, but he turned them down even though Saudi were willing to agree to a short-term contract still allowing him to move to Real Madrid after it.

PSG had also made it clear that the time that €150m would’ve been enough to sign Mbappe, so you have to question – why did Saudi offer double that?

One could speculate that they wanted to make a statement and headline-making bid, and we could see something similar with Vinicius Jr this summer.

DON’T MISS: The SIX Real Madrid players out of contract in 2026 along with Ancelotti: Keep or sell?

QUIZ: How well do you know Vinicius Jr?