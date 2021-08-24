Chelsea have reportedly been given the green light to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid before the window shuts – but must meet two conditions to complete the deal.

The 26-year-old has proved a fantastic servant for Los Rojiblancos following his rise from the youth ranks. However, his time in the Spanish capital could be coming to an end. Earlier this year, boss Diego Simeone admitted that the Spain international has voiced frustration over his role in the team.

Since then, he’s been mentioned with a potential Premier League move, with Manchester United holding a long-standing interest. Liverpool too have also shown their hand as they consider a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

However, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said any more signings after Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane would be a “bonus”. Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp also shot down the chance of a new midfield signing last week.

There was also talk earlier in the summer of a swap deal with Barcelona involving former Atleti forward Antoine Griezmann.

Last week, though, Chelsea emerged as Saul’s most likely suitors.

The reigning La Liga champions are looking to bolster their attack and Saul is one player they seemingly want rid of. Indeed, they are reportedly favourites to land a Leeds United target this summer.

Atletico are hoping to sell Saul for £38m, a fee that has spiked Thomas Tuchel’s interest. Now, according to the Daily Telegraph, an agreement is close between the two clubs.

They report that Chelsea want to take Saul on an initial loan – an arrangement Atletico will adhere to. However, they want an agreement in place from Chelsea first. And that is to state that any temporary arrangement comes with a guarantee to make the move permament next summer.

And while Chelsea are keen, Blues director Marina Granovskaia, has laid down some conditions of her own. Indeed, the signing of Saul will also depend on the Blues moving on several unwanted stars first.

As per the Telegraph, Chelsea hope to shift five stars before sanctioning a deal for Saul.

Davide Zappacosta is joining Atalanta on an initial loan with view to permanent £8million deal. Striker Ike Ugbo, meanwhile, is joining Genk for £5m.

Midfield threesome Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko cost a combined £90m in transfer fees. Nevertheless, all three were reportedly told by Tuchel to ‘organise moves elsewhere’.

Of the trio, it’s Bakayoko nearest to an exit. The French midfielder has been in talks over the past week over a move to AC Milan.

The Ivory Coast international impressed on loan at the San Siro in the 2018/19 season.

Football Italia (citing Sky Sport Italia) revealed all that remains is to ‘iron out the last details’ before the 27-year-old can return to Italy.

Finding new homes for Barkley and Drinkwater could prove more troublesome, however. Barkley spent last season on loan at Aston Villa and has been linked with a return to Everton.

New deals for Chelsea duo

Chelsea, meanwhile, have also offered Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger new contracts, as per The Telegraph.

Rudiger was frozen out of the set-up under former manager Frank Lampard. However, he has emerged from the shadows to become an important part of Tuchel’s side.

He made 34 outings in all competitions last season and played a leading role as the Blues won the Champions League.

Talks over a new deal have been ongoing for some time, but there is now a confidence an agreement can be struck.

Christensen, meanwhile, made 27 appearances across all competitions last season. He remains a solid backup option to Thiago Silva, whose game-time will be carefully managed by the club in his second season at Chelsea.

