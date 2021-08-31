Chelsea have signed Spain midfielder Saul Niguez on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid with an option for a permanent transfer, the Premier League club have announced.

The Blues confirmed the transfer of the Spain international in the final exchanges of transfer deadline day. As per multiple reports, the Blues will pay a €5m loan fee to take Saul on loan for the season. That move also contains an option to make the move a permanent €35m deal next summer.

In total, the Blues could pay the Spanish champions £34.3m for the 26-year-old midfielder.

Saul said: “I am very excited to start this new challenge with Chelsea. Blues fans, I am one of you now and I can’t wait to wear the shirt, start training and see all of you. See you soon!”

We’re delighted to welcome @saulniguez to the club on a season-long loan! ✍️#HolaSaul 🇪🇸 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 31, 2021

Chelsea loan out promising duo

Meanwhile, Chelsea have agreed to loan out a pair of stars, though a buy-back clause will prevent history from repeating itself if one becomes permanent, per multiple reports.

The highest-profile potential exit at Stamford Bridge entering deadline day surrounded Callum Hudson-Odoi. The winger was linked with Borussia Dortmund, but a deal could not be made after Chelsea’s demands weren’t satisfied.

Hudson-Odoi will remain in London, but one player who has departed is Ethan Ampadu. The centre-back has joined Italian side Venezia on a season-long loan – though not before comitting his long-term future to the club.

Chelsea’s official website announced Ampadu had first extended his contract until 2024 before signing off for Italy. The 20-year-old is expected to be followed out of the door by Tino Anjorin.

The exciting attacker, 19, has excelled with the club’s Under-23s in the Premier League 2. But to ensure his development is not stunted, the Athletic state he is currently undergoing a medical ahead of joining Lokomotiv Moscow on another year-long loan.

The outlet claim the Russian side will have the option of acquiring Anjorin for £17m in January. However, should that clause be triggered, Chelsea will retain the option to buy the rising star back for £34m in the future.

That would appear to be smart business given their recent history of selling players who went on to greater heights.

