Savinho to Tottenham explodes into life after massive Man City development

Manchester City winger Savinho’s proposed move to Tottenham Hotspur appears to have ignited, following a major development at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Having already bolstered their backline and central midfield, Roberto De Zerbi has openly admitted that he wants to revamp the attacking third of his team next.

Adding a new left-winger and striker are the main priorities for Tottenham on that front, with City star Savinho having been a major target for the north London outfit going back to last summer.

While the Brazilian is not the only left-sided attacker Spurs have been looking at, with the likes of Rafael Leao and Benfica star Andreas Schjelderup also firmly on their radar, interest in Savinho does date back further.

In terms of actually snapping up Milan and Portugal star Leao, there has been a major development on that front, and the news on Savinho will be welcomed as a result.

Indeed, the 22-year-old City star has taken matters into his own hands when it comes to forcing an exit from the club, just 10 months after he penned a contract extension.

As per transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Savinho has handed in a transfer request, having failed to secure regular game time under Pep Guardiola last term.

He started game 14 of his 36 appearances in all competitions for City, chalking up four goals and three assists in that time.

And Romano is reporting that Savinho wants to develop and play more at this stage of his career. He wrote on X: “EXCL: Savinho informs Manchester City about his desire to leave this summer.

“Savio wants to play more and develop in his career, #MCFC have been informed by the winger. All in Man City hands now.

“Tottenham have Savinho on top of their list as revealed since May”.

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Tottenham given huge lift in Savinho signing chase

News of Savinho looking to force his way out of City, who now have Enzo Maresca at the helm, will certainly be welcomed by Spurs after they failed to replace legendary former skipper Son Heung-min last summer.

The likes of Wilson Odobert, Randal Kolo Muani, Richarlison and, to a lesser extent, Matthys Tel, all tried and failed to impress on the left flank.

That reignited Tottenham’s interest in Savinho, whose days appear to be numbered at City as he sits behind the likes of Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku, Antoine Semenyo and Phil Foden for the wide positions in the blue half of Manchester, while Jack Grealish has also returned from his loan stint at Everton and is back in the City mix.

Spurs are likely to have to fork out in the region of £60million to snap one of their top summer targets, with that figure likely to remain in play despite the player’s very clear exit stance.

There’s also the added concern of reported AC Milan interest in Savinho, seemingly to replace the departing Leao.

However, Spurs will now be confident they can pull off a deal for one of their long-running targets.

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