Scans confirm fears that Arsenal star has played last game for club

Aaron Ramsey has played his last game for Arsenal after it was confirmed he will be out for two months with his latest injury.

Ramsey will end his 11-year stay with the Gunners and join the Serie A champions when his contract expires in June, having already penned a four-year deal with Juve.

The Welshman has netted four times and added six assists in 40 appearances in all competitions this season and many pundits think it will be a mistake letting him leave for Italy.

Despite his impending move to Italy, Ramsey has not let it distract his performances, and the 27-year-old had been in good form ahead of what could be a possible Europa League final for the Gunners in Azerbaijan.

Ramsey limped off during Arsenal’s Europa League quarter-final second leg win over Napoli, and now scans have reportedly confirmed the club’s worst fears.

According to The Sun, specialists have confirmed that the former Cardiff man will be out for two months and as a result has played his last game for the club.

Unai Emery’s side have lost all three games since he was sidelined as their hopes of finishing in the top four have been thrust into doubt.

Asked if there was any chance of Ramsey playing in the final, Emery replied: “At the moment we are only in the semi-final, and secondly the prognosis is not okay for this date.

“He is important for us. We cannot use him and the danger is always there for a forward player like that.

“We have players who can play (in that position), but he was in a good moment when he had this injury.

“For me it was a good experience to work with every player and with him especially, because he can transmit his energy and he showed me his heart is red with Arsenal.

“I wanted to enjoy with him. I said to him one month ago that I wanted to do something important in his last matches with us at the moment – maybe he can come back in the future. It will not be with him on the pitch but he is still with us.”

