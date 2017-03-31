Schalke chief discusses Liverpool’s move for Max Meyer

Schalke sporting executive Christian Heide has opened up on Liverpool’s pursuit for attacking midfielder Max Meyer.

The Bundesliga side’s chief has told German publication Kicker that they have yet to receive any contact from the Reds for their star man.

Meyer has been one of only a few positives for Schalke this season, with the club sitting in a disappointing ninth in the German league.

The 21-year-old is highly rated in his home country and has already made 117 senior appearances despite his young age.

However, with just 15-months left on his contract, he could be available at a cut-price this summer and the speculation surrounding his future is starting to grow.

The youngster is said to be a target for a number of Premier League sides including Reds’ rivals Everton and Tottenham and he hinted earlier this week that a move to England could happen this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are said to be favourites in the pursuit for his signature, though, but Schalke’s Heide has dismissed rumours that a possible deal had been discussed.

“[The last time I saw Klopp was] after our Europa League game in Gladbach [in March],” he said.

“I would say now that I would know if [a deal for Meyer] went in this direction.”

When asked if the club were set to offer the 21-year-old midfielder fresh terms at the club, Heidel fueled speculation that the midfielder was unhappy with his current club situation.”You talk about a new deal when both sides are happy.”

