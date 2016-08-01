Schalke confirm Sane in Manchester to complete City move

Schalke winger Leroy Sane has flown to England in order to complete a big money move from Schalke to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Sane has been a long-term target for City, and talks are close to reaching a conclusion after discussions this week.

The Bundesliga club confirmed on Twitter that the player would not be travelling with the Royal Blues to their training camp ahead of the Bundesliga season.

Essen-born Sane, who scored eight goals in 33 Bundesliga games for Schalke last season, is now expected to undergo a medical in Manchester on Monday.

The four-times capped winger could make his debut for Pep Guardiola’s side against Arsenal in a pre-season friendly in Gothenburg on Sunday.

Guardiola has already signed Spanish forward Nolito from Celta Vigo and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan from Borussia Dortmund since becoming City manager this summer.

The transfer is set to be announced later this week according to Goal, with Sane posing for photos in the Radisson Blu hotel in Manchester.

This comes after Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel set City an ultimatum to complete the deal.

“Either we come to terms or we don’t,” Heidel told Kicker.

“But if Leroy boards the plane to Austria with us he’ll stay a player of this club.”