Schalke reportedly believe Liverpool will make a bid for Turkey centre-back Ozan Kabak in January and will ask for a Reds star in exhange.

The Reds have been ruling the rule over a number of defenders, due to the long-term injuries suffered by Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Kabak is known to be near their top of their list, although the Reds face a fight for the defender.

Italian giants AC Milan are thought to be closing in on a £22m deal for the highly-rated 20-year-old.

But despite Milan’s interest, the Telegraph claims that the struggling Bundesliga outfit are still expecting a Liverpool offer.

For the Reds to be successful with their bid, however, Schalke would ask for Divock Origi in return.

The Belgian has once again striggled for game time this season. His hopes also took another hit over the summer when the Reds paid big money for Digo Jota.

Origi, who was a Reds hero after the Champions League win in 2019, is said to be looking for an exit.

Indeed, Club Brugge and Royal Antwerp have both been linked with bringing the 25-year-old ‘home’.

The report does add that Liverpool may struggle persuading Origi to join a Schalke outfit fighting to avoid relegation.

However, if they want to gain the upper hand in the race for Kaban then they may have no choice.

Van Dijk gives update on recovery

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has said that he is taking his recovery from his knee injury “step by step” after revealing new details of his rehabilitation.

The 29-year-old has not played for the Reds since he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in October.

The Dutchman underwent an operation shortly after but is now well into his recovery and return.

Indeed, Van Dijk began light training in November but his latest social media post has offered further encouragement.

