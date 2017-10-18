Schalke prepare new deal for Liverpool and Barcelona target

Schalke are set to prepare a new deal for one of their star midfielders in order to ward off interest from Liverpool, a report claims.

The Liverpool Echo report that the Gelsenkirchen club will make Leon Goretzka their highest paid player in order to keep him at the Veltins Arena.

The 22-year-old has attracted interest from a number of big clubs, including the Reds and Barcelona, after a string of impressive performances.

The German international is in the final year of his deal, meaning he will be able to negotiate with potential suitors in January – a similar position to what Liverpool are in with Emre Can.

Schalke’s sporting director Christian Heidel says the Bundesliga club will make Goretzka a big offer to keep him.

“We go to the pain threshold,” Heidel said. “We have done everything to show Leon that he is extremely important to Schalke.

“For us, there were always two options: either his contract is extended or he remains here until 2018. It was never an issue for us. We believe that it is best for him to stay here. The ball is now with Leon.”