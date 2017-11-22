Schalke give update on future of Liverpool, Arsenal target

Bundesliga outfit Schalke remain hopeful of keeping Liverpool and Arsenal target Leon Goretzka beyond next summer.

The Germany star has six months remaining on his current contract, sparking interest from Premier League sides in the highly-rated 22-year-old.

Arsenal are believed to have made the midfielder one of their top transfer targets this summer, while Jurgen Klopp is weighing up a move for Goretzka as a potential replacement for the outgoing Emre Can.

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel was asked about player on Tuesday and told SportBild: “I think if Schalke had no chance to keep him I would be the first to know that. But I haven’t received that kind of information until now.

“Leon will make a decision soon without us building any pressure on him.”