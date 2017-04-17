Schalke star’s move to Arsenal not done; decision to be made

Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac will “decide next week” whether to accept a move to Arsenal or AC Milan, according to the player’s father.

The in-demand Bosnian left-back has been scouted by several of Europe’s top clubs, but it now looks likely that the player will choose between a move to north London or Milan.

The Schalke left-back was reported to have agreed to join Arsenal last week, however his father has denied that is the case.

Kolasinac becomes a free agent this summer and Sky in Germany understands an agreement has been reached between Arsenal and the player.

Although it’s been reported that a deal with Arsenal has been agreed, his father insists it’s premature to suggest a move to North London is his preference.

When quizzed about his son’s next move, Kolasinac senior told Bosnian TV station N1 Sarajevo: “Next week we will decide everything.”

The player was also the subject of interest from Chelsea in January, but it is now believed Arsenal are the only Premier League club in for his signature.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Arsene Wenger’s own future, the Gunners boss has admitted he is preparing for next season as normal

Kolasinac has scored four goals in 117 appearances since making his debut for the club in September 2012 after emerging through the club’s academy system.

Although born in Germany and having represented his native country at every level to U20s, the player switched his allegiances to Bosnia, where he has since won 17 caps and featured in the 2014 World Cup.