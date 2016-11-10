Schalke starlet reveals details of failed Tottenham approach

Max Meyer has revealed Tottenham launched an unsuccessful bid to sign him this summer.

The 21-year-old Schalke starlet has long been linked with a move to the Premier League with Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp among his admirers.

But the player had revealed it was Spurs who made a concrete approach for his services.

“I know that there was interest and the club was asked, but Schalke immediately put a stop to it. So the matter was settled,” the attacking midfielder told German publication Sport Bild.

“Of course I’ve dealt with it. I know what I have at Schalke and I like to play for this club.”

But he added: “When the time comes, we’ll come to a decision. But I feel good about Schalke.”

Meyer, who has two years left to run on his current contract at Schalke, admitted in June that he would only want to move to the Premier League if he decided to leave Germany.

“If I left Schalke and was going to play football in any other league in Europe I would like to move to England,” Meyer said earlier this year.

However, the player admitted in another interview he was fully behind the Schalke project.

“I know that we have a lot of potential here, we’ve added good players, and a good coach.

“We can achieve a lot and play a good role in the Bundesliga,” he told Sport 1.