Schalke vow to reward star financially as Arsenal, Spurs plot move

Arsenal and Tottenham target Max Meyer will make a decision on whether to sign a new deal at Schalke some time in March, according to the Bundesliga club’s chief executive.

The midfielder has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Tottenham long linked with a move for the 22-year-old.

However, it was Arsenal who were linked with a deadline day move for Meyer, which although never materialised, sought out the Gunners as serious contenders for his signature.

The Germany star will become a free agent in the summer and while a January exit from Schalke was ruled out, the Bundesliga club’s CEO Christian Heidel expects a decision to be made in a matter of weeks.

“Max will be deciding shortly if he wants to stay at Schalke past the summer,” Heidel said when asked about the midfielder’s future.

“Max is very happy here, Schalke is his home, we will try to make it him as comfortable financially as possible.

“He is playing the best season of his life, and the coach has found a position for him that Max didn’t believe he could play.”

Meyer rose through the ranks at Schalke before making his senior debut for the Bundesliga giants in 2013.

He’s gone on to score 22 goals and provide 24 assists in his 185 games for Schalke, winning four caps for Germany in the process.

Planet Sport recommends: The day Paolo Maldini tried his hand at professional tennis. (Tennis365)