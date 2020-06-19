Man Utd legend has doubts whether Henderson can oust De Gea

Peter Schmeichel says there should be no rush to get Dean Henderson back to Manchester United and believes David De Gea still has plenty of time left as the club’s no.1 keeper.

England Under-21 man Henderson has been in brilliant form for Sheffield United over the last two seasons and the Blades and United have come to a short-term agreement to allow the keeper to remain at Bramall Lane until the end of the season.

Blades boss Chris Wilder would love to keep the Whitehaven-born keeper, but such has been the 23-year-old’s progress that he is been seen as a man who could push David de Gea at Old Trafford.

Despite not yet making a senior appearance for his parent club, he is rated very highly by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Dean has made some great choices over the years and has developed fantastically,” said Solskjaer this week. “We’re looking at that in terms of where he’s going to be next season, but as yet that has not been decided.

“This season has proved a great experience for him, he’s done himself some favours with his performances, and proved he will be England’s No.1 and Man United’s No.1 at some point.”

United legend Schmeichel though says United should keep faith with De Gea, who has made a few high-profile errors this season.

“We have one of the best goalkeepers in the world at Manchester United,” Schmeichel told Metro.co.uk.

“There’s no sign that he’s going to leave the club, why would he? He already had the opportunity a couple of times. In the last six years he was Player of the Year four times.

“He’s done fantastic but the fact of the matter is there’s only one goalkeeper in the team.

“For every youngster and especially young goalkeepers there is so much that you need to learn when it comes to the toughest end of top football like the Champions League and international tournaments.

Henderson learning every day

“You have to have so much experience and I see no harm in Dean Henderson continuing playing for Sheffield United.

“Every day he will learn something new. He has to learn something new every day – that’s what the top players do. He will be playing, not sat on the bench. He can develop week by week.

“When or if the time comes [for Henderson to replace De Gea] then we’ll have to see. I know it sounds cold but we have David De Gea, who has been so fantastic for us.

“I don’t understand why anyone would think that’s a position that needs to change [right now]. Why would you rock the boat? The best players will take you to the next level. Of course there is no doubt about De Gea’s performances for the club.”

De Gea, 29, earned a new five-year deal in 2019, at a time when he was entering the last 18 months of his deal.