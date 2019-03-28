Schmeichel explains why Solskjaer appointment is a brave one

Peter Schmeichel has credited Manchester United with making a “brave” decision to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their next permanent boss.

United confirmed on Thursday that their former striker had signed a three-year contract, having impressed since taking over as caretaker boss in December following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer has guided United to 14 wins during his 19 games in charge, bringing them back into contention for a top-four Premier League finish and to the Champions League quarterfinals after a memorable night in Paris.

“I have to credit the club for the timing and also the bravery for doing this,” said Schmeichel, who played alongside Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

“I think it’s a fantastic appointment and it’s a great opportunity to bring a lot of Manchester United back to Manchester United.”

Despite his relative inexperience at top level management, having had previous spells with Cardiff and Molde, Solskjaer has been a revelation at Old Trafford – transforming an underperforming United side.

“From a Manchester United fan’s perspective, it is a great appointment,” Schmeichel added on Sky Sports. “It offers so many things in the short term that we haven’t seen for a long time.

“It’s exciting watching Manchester United. It’s back. It’s been gone for a little bit.

“You’re excited to go and watch some of the players that are performing so well now under Ole, that didn’t perform so well under the previous managers.”