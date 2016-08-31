Schneiderlin blow for Tottenham as Isco trail goes cold – report

Morgan Schneiderlin looks unlikely to be joining Tottenham on transfer deadline day after they reportedly made an enquiry to Manchester United about the midfielder’s availability.

The reported interest in Schneiderlin comes amid reports the club have changed their mind about pursuing a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino was Southampton manager when the French international came to the fore in the Premier League and now wants to take the 26–year-old to White Hart Lane, according to the Daily Mail.

Tottenham have asked intermediaries to test the water with United but have so far had little encouragement. This is why they are pursuing alternative targets such as Moussa Sissoko at Newcastle.

However, the player’s agent – as quotes by Sports Witness – suggested a move to Tottenham was unlikely to happen.

Pascal Boisseau said of the link: “He’s staying in Manchester.”

Schneiderlin has only played five minutes of league football under new United manager Jose Mourinho this season, coming off the bench towards the end of his club’s opening win at Bournemouth.

He is now behind the likes of Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick in the midfield pecking order at Old Trafford.

But with Mourinho having told German veteran Bastian Schweinsteiger that he has no chance of first-team action, the United manager feels he needs Schneiderlin as cover and to use in competitions such as the domestic cups and the Europa League.

Only last week, Mourinho told his players that he was happy with his squad and didn’t intend to move anybody on.

In all likelihood, Pochettino will now monitor Schneiderlin’s position at United with a view to returning to the table in the January window. Schneiderlin has indicated privately that he wishes to fight for his place at United after only joining a year ago for £25m.

However, the Frenchman has international ambitions to consider ahead of the 2018 World Cup and needs regular first team football in the months to come.