Schneiderlin denies training claims; makes clear his Everton future

Morgan Schneiderlin has denied reports he was sent home from training at Everton and has underlined his commitment to the club.

Schneiderlin and Kevin Mirallas were left out of the squad which beat Watford 3-2 on Sunday after being involved in an incident at the club’s training ground a day earlier, it is understood.

It was reported that on Saturday the pair’s involvement in a session at the club’s Finch Farm complex ended early after their attitudes were questioned by coaching staff.

But Schneiderlin on Monday refuted the suggestion he was sent home and insisted he remains fully committed to the club.

He wrote on Twitter: “I have seen press stories today about me ‘being sent away from training’. The stories are not true.

“I am fully committed to Everton and will continue to work hard for the club and the fans in training and on the pitch.”

Schneiderlin has struggled for form this season while Mirallas has made just one Premier League start, an appearance that ended with him being substituted at half-time, just over a week ago when Everton lost 2-0 at Leicester.

On Sunday Belgium international Mirallas posted a message on Instagram, which has subsequently been deleted, that said: “Thank you for all your messages. It’s a difficult situation for me.

“But in life there are things much more serious than my personal situation.”