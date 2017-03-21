Schneiderlin news lifts Everton with Liverpool clash up next

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin’s hopes of appearing in his first Merseyside derby have been boosted by the news his calf injury is only minor.

However, the Frenchman has only 11 days before the encounter against Liverpool at Anfield and will have to prove his fitness in training before he can be considered.

Schneiderlin injured his left calf early on in Saturday’s victory over Hull and left Goodison Park on crutches but a scan and further examination by the club’s medical team has allayed any fears of a long lay-off.

“Morgan Schneiderlin suffered a minor calf injury during the weekend’s 4-0 win over Hull and will continue to be monitored at Finch Farm ahead of the Merseyside derby on Saturday 1 April,” said an Everton statement.

“The Frenchman will remain under assessment by the club’s medical team before a determination is reached on when he is able to return to action.”

Schneiderlin has quickly established himself as an integral part of Ronald Koeman’s team following his January arrival from Manchester United in a £24million deal.

After two initial substitute appearances the 27-year-old has started every one of Everton’s subsequent seven matches.