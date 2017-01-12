Schneiderlin reveals why he quit Man United for Everton switch

Everton’s new signing Morgan Schneiderlin was happy to link up again with manager Ronald Koeman and expects the Dutchman to get the best out of him after admitting he “just wants to play football”.

The France international was reunited with his former Southampton boss after completing a £20million deal, with the fee potentially rising to £24million with add-ons, after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal following an up-and-down 18 months at Manchester United.

Schneiderlin made 39 appearances in his maiden season at Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal after a £25million move from the south coast but the Dutchman’s replacement Jose Mourinho saw a change in fortunes for the 27-year-old.

This campaign he made just eight appearances, and only three in the Premier League as a substitute, after being frozen out by the Portuguese.

That is why a move to Goodison Park to again work with Koeman, under whom he had one successful season at St Mary’s, appealed so much.

“There is a manager in place here that I know, I know he can get the best out of me, I know his style and how he likes to play football,” Schneiderlin said.

“He was very good with me from the start and I enjoyed playing football under him.

“He was very good for me and, obviously, he was a massive player in his playing days and you can only learn from the best.

“At Southampton he gave me some great advice to keep improving every day and it was a pleasure to work with him.

“I know his ambition and why he came here (to Everton). He believes in this and I do, too.”

After being moved to the fringes at Old Trafford the midfielder is hoping to get back to doing what he does best.

Schneiderlin said he wanted “to come in every day and work for something that you want to achieve because that’s what drives you forward”, insisting he is “hungry as ever and (ready) to ‘eat’ football again”.

“I just want to play football. I want to put my print on this club and do everything to get Everton where it belongs,” he added.

“I know the fans have big expectations and we’ll do everything to make them come true.”

Koeman is in desperate need of midfield reinforcements with summer signing Idrissa Gana Gueye, Everton’s best player this season, at the African Nations Cup and veteran Gareth Barry and Ross Barkley not having their best seasons.

Tom Cleverley has already been offloaded to Watford on loan, with a view to a permanent deal, as the Dutchman begins his restructuring with Schneiderlin at its heart.

“I’m very pleased because I know the player, I know the qualities of the player, I know him as a person and he’s really desperate to come to Everton – and that’s what we need,” said the boss.

“Morgan is really hungry to show his qualities and to play because that is the best thing for a football player.

“You are born as a football player to play games, not to sit on the bench or not be part of the team.

“But this is a new step, it’s a new future and he will show his qualities. I am convinced of that.

“He’s a strong character. I worked with him for one season at Southampton and he’s a midfield player who can play in different positions in the midfield.

“He’s also a fast player, he’s a clever player and he’s a personality.

“Normally, he’s part of the French national team and at 27 years old he’s part of the future at Everton.

“We want good players but we also want players who really want to show their qualities in front of the fans of Everton.”