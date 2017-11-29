Scholes advises Lingard; reckons goal is bad news for Mkhitaryan

Paul Scholes believes Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was right to start Jesse Lingard over Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Watford – and believes he is just as good as the Armenian star.

The England man was a surprise starter at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night as Manchester United recorded a 4-2 win to temporarily cut the gap on leaders Man City to five points.

And Mourinho’s faith in Lingard was rewarded as the player scored a fine solo goal, justifying the qualities that have endeared the player to both the United manager and his predecessor Louis van Gaal.

And Scholes reckons the 24-year-old is a better fit for the side than Mkhitaryan.

“Maybe they [his teammates] don’t trust him [Lingard] enough,” Scholes told BT Sport.

“He’s not the big name of a Mkhitaryan or somebody like that. He’s got that ability. He’s got the same level of ability as Mkhitaryan.

“He can score goals, he can make goals. What’s his best position?

“He has to establish himself now, he has to be more consistent, he has to produce more performances like that to make him a real first team player.

“I don’t think he’s ever gone on from that bit-part player yet – now he needs to.”

Lingard opened up on his Watford heroics after the game.

“I saw the space open up in front of me and just went for it,” he said.

“Anything can happen in football, so when we conceded we just tried to keep our composure, and then, we tried to do the same when we went ahead again.”

United have now recorded three straight league wins since their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea earlier this month.