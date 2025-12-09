Scholes begs defeated Man Utd star to join Garnacho at Chelsea in ’embarrassing’ transfer

Paul Scholes has urged a deeply frustrated Manchester United star to sack the club off and join Alejandro Garnacho at Chelsea in a deal the Blues would love to make.

Man Utd legend Scholes is never shy in giving a strong opinion in his post-playing days. And when taking to Instagram last week to reply to quotes from Ruben Amorim rather curiously stating he views Kobbie Mainoo as a starter, Scholes declared: “Bulls***’

“The kid is being ruined, not being played in a team that can’t control a game of football. Hate seeing home grown players leave but it’s probably best for him now, enough is enough.”

Mainoo, 20, continues to kick his heels on United’s bench at a time when a player of his age needs regular game-time for his development.

Mainoo is in direct competition for minutes with Bruno Fernandes for the more attack-minded role in central midfield.

Given the Portuguese is rarely injured, is the club captain and generally gets 90 minutes, Mainoo’s situation is exceedingly bleak.

He requested a loan exit last summer and multiple sources have confirmed he’s primed to seek a loan exit once again in January. That came after The Athletic termed Mainoo ‘deeply frustrated’ at his dire situation in Manchester.

And speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football, United legend Scholes has urged Mainoo to do what Alejandro Garnacho did just a few months ago and sign for Chelsea.

“We’re getting rid of players who love the football club, it’s mind-boggling,” bemoaned Scholes. “I get the Garnacho one because his attitude and behaviour was terrible but you don’t hear that about Kobbie.

“He’s a top, top, top player that we are f****ng up. Kobbie has got to go. If I’m looking after him [as an agent/advisor] I’m telling him ‘we’re getting you out of that football club.’

“For his football career he has to leave United, he’s lost 18 months of development. I hope he goes abroad because it’s embarrassing if he goes to Chelsea, which could happen.

“They might go and get him because they are putting together a very good, young squad and keep buying young players. He could quite easily end up at Chelsea next season.

“I’ve known Kobbie since he was eight but you wouldn’t be doing him justice if you told him to stay and not to take that move. That’s such a sad thing for me to say.”

Scholes added: “Do you know what? You’d have to advise him to go [to Chelsea], wouldn’t you? If he rang me and said ‘look, Chelsea are interested, what do you think?’ I’d say go all day long.”

Chelsea would jump at chance to sign Mainoo

Chelsea have long-standing interest in Mainoo and TEAMtalk understands the Blues would explore the opportunity to sign Mainoo if he were made available for a permanent transfer.

A loan would be less appealing for Enzo Maresca’s side unless it contained a way to turn the move permanent.

Chelsea are always on the hunt for unhappy stars at rival clubs, with Garnacho serving as the latest example of raiding a fellow ‘Big Six’ side when an opportunity opened up.

Perhaps the most famous and impactful example of this strategy over recent times was snatching Cole Palmer from Manchester City.

Palmer pushed to leave City at a time when his minutes at The Etihad were projected to be restricted. Upon joining Chelsea, he instantly became a guaranteed starter and has since established himself as one of the Premier League’s best.

In the event Mainoo does get the green light to leave Man Utd in January, competition for Mainoo’s signature will be both abundant and fierce.

Both the champions of the Bundesliga and Serie A are among those who’d seek out a deal…

