Paul Scholes insists he is a happy man again at seeing the way Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revived Manchester United and claims: “It feels like we’ve got our club back.”

The former United midfielder was one of the club’s most outspoken critics during the Jose Mourinho era, and reflecting on the club’s decision to sack him in December, claimed there was only so much bulls******* people he could get away.

Since United replaced Mourinho with Solskjaer, United have won seven matches in a row, making the Norwegian the outstanding candidate to take the job on a permanent basis. A report last week claimed Solskjaer was now Ed Woodward’s No 1 contender to fill the role over the long term.

Discussing United’s revival under Solskjaer and ahead of Friday’s FA Cup clash at Arsenal, Scholes told the London Evening Standard: “It’s great to watch.

“I think everybody has got that buzz back again, and it’s happening with everyone with a smile on their face. Since Ole has come back, you feel like you’ve got your club back.

“You don’t ever feel like you’ve lost it, I suppose, but it just feels like you’ve got someone there who knows United, because he’s been a player.

“You look at Ole and he’s a United man. I know he’s had jobs at other clubs, but he’s a United person. You’d almost feel welcome there again.”

On his criticism of Mourinho and United before the Portuguese’s sacking in December, Scholes added: “Obviously with the way they were playing and the way it was going it wasn’t ideal, but you can’t get away with bulls******* people.

“You have to say what you feel and what you think. A lot of the times, the games I watched, it was bad.”

With Solkjaer now the favourite to take over the reins on a full-time basis, Scholes explained what the Norwegian will probably need to achieve in order to take the role on a permanent basis.

“I think we look at it at the end of the season. It’s been amazing what he’s done so far,” he added.

“Can he carry on? We’ll just have to wait and see. Get to the end of the season, is he in the top four and is he fighting for the Champions League? The FA Cup? Then we’ll know more.”