Scholes names the ‘one thing’ Bruno Fernandes cannot do at Man Utd

Paul Scholes has admitted that he is unsure of one element of Bruno Fernandes’ game, although he has been impressed with Manchester United’s January signing.

The Portuguese playmaker has made an impressive start to his Old Trafford career, providing three goals and four assists for his new club.

And Scholes sees Fernandes playing permanently in a number 10 role, not as a central midfielder, while he thinks the Red Devils are still “three or four signings” away from Manchester City and Liverpool.

“The one thing with Bruno is he doesn’t look like a central midfielder to me, he’s an out and out number 10,” Scholes told the BBC.

“He’s great on the ball, always on the half turn and he’s the link that United really needed. They lacked that quality in midfield and since he came in he’s had that. He can feed the ball in to players, he’s got a great shot on him and he looks like a real leader as well. United had lacked that.

“Whether he can play in midfield in a two, that’s yet to be seen. He’s more like an Eric Cantona, a Teddy Sheringham – he can beat players as well. He is somebody who brings what was sadly missing at Old Trafford and he seems to have livened up everyone. The team is playing well and they look like scoring goals.

“They are still behind, but they have bought a brilliant player in who seems to have knitted it all together. They did have a really good group of players but missed that one person who can make a difference – like a David Silva or Kevin de Bruyne who can glue the team together with their attacking movements.

“I still think they are a bit off the pace, they’ve looked good lately since Fernandes came in but Liverpool and Manchester City are streets ahead. There are three or four signings that can help but for the first time in a long time you feel like they could close the gap to the top.”

Meanwhile, former Arsenal star Paul Merson has cast doubt over Manchester United’s proposed move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils are reported to be leading the chase for the England attacker, who registered 14 goals and 15 assists in the Bundesliga this season before the campaign was brought to a halt.

However, Merson believes that current financial implications surrounding the game will see big-money transfers put on hold for some time. Read more…