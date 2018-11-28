Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists pundits who criticise his reactions have no idea of the pressures managers at the top of the game face.

The United manager kicked a water bottle carrier and threw another into the ground in celebration as Marouane Fellaini netted a last-gasp winner to send his side into the last-16 of the Champions league with a 1-0 win over Young Boys – ensuring their trip to Valencia next month is academic.

Mourinho explained afterwards that he was sending a message to his “lovers” with his antics, but what is also clear is that the United boss clearly cares deeply and like anyone in life, is affected by criticism.

And while Mourinho refused to react to Paul Scholes’ comment that his side had put in a “terrible” display, he could not resist a jab at the United great in general and those others who question his behavior, with his animated touchline behaviour when Marcus Rashford faltered in front of goal also coming under scrutiny.

“Can myself or another manager have a reaction of frustration? I would invite that people to sit on the bench as managers,” the United boss said.

In what could be perceived as a direct reaction to Scholes and Gary Neville – who have regularly criticised the United boss in the past -Mourinho continued: “I think maybe it’s better to have lots of holidays in Barbados and go to the television screen and touch the electronic dummies.

“I think it’s much, much, much more comfortable than being on the touchline like we managers we are.

“I am pretty sure that a proper football manager would never criticise another one for emotional reactions on the touchline because it’s deja vu for them.

“For the ones that have a nice life, it’s different.”

Mourinho also had words of praise for David De Gea after the match, explaining why they owed him everything for their victory.