Scholes on why Man Utd midfield is as strong as Ferguson’s

Paul Scholes has favourably compared Manchester United’s current midfield options to back in their pomp under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Jose Mourinho’s side will be looking to continue their strong start to the season when they tackle CSKA Moscow in their Champions League clash on Wednesday evening.

The United boss has invested around £130million on his central midfield options since taking charge with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic arriving for big money – but Scholes says it is money well spent.

“I remember when there was me and Roy [Keane], [Juan Sebastian] Veron, Nicky Butt and Ryan [Giggs] who played in central midfield,” Scholes said.

“There was an abundance of good midfielders and I think now they’ve got the same kind of squad.

“You’ve got [Ander] Herrera who is not getting a game, Michael Carrick who’s not getting a game.

“Pogba and Matic seem to be the first choice but Mourinho can mix and match; the midfield should be as good as any.”

On the Premier League title race, the former England international reckons that whoever keeps out the least goals will be crowned champions this season.

“I think it will come down to who can be better defensively – who can concede the least goals,” Scholes added.

“I don’t think either side [United or Manchester City] has really been tested yet against a top team.

“When they do we’ll have a better idea.”