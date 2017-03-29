Scholes: Paul Pogba has “done alright” at Man Utd

Paul Scholes believes Paul Pogba is a “brave young player” claiming that the world record breaking Manchester United man has “done alright”.

Many of been disappointed with the patchy performances of the world’s most expensive footballer but Scholes has been impressed with the French midfielder, who has played an awful lot of football this season and now looks shattered.

Pogba has failed to deliver in the biggest games for Manchester United but serial title winner Scholes is prepared to give him time.

“I think Pogba has done well,” Scholes told Omnisport.

“I know he has had a little bit of criticism, but from what I have seen he is a brave young player.

“He is always willing to take the ball. He will always try stuff – he will try passes, he will try shots on goal. I think he has had a good first season, settling back into England.

“It is not always easy, but I think he has done alright and he can only improve.”

Scholes also repeated earlier claims that Wayne Rooney has earned the right to control his own destiny, saying: “Wayne has been an unbelievable player for Man United. It is up to him I suppose.

“If he wants to stay, great. If he doesn’t and wants to go and play football, you have to respect his decision.

“He has been a sensational footballer for Man United, won great things, scored a ridiculous amount of goals. He has earned the right to decide what he wants to do.”