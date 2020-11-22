Club legend and pundit Paul Scholes says he wonders where Manchester United would be without the contributions of Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese playmaker again made the difference on Saturday.

United went into the match against lowly West Brom having lost all three of their home Premier League games so far.

That included an embarrassing 6-1 hammering by Spurs.

But Fernandes snapped that sequence by scoring the only goal from the spot.

His original effort was saved by Sam Johnstone. But a re-take was ordered after the West Brom goalkeeper illegally jumped off his line before the penalty was taken.

Fernandes made no mistake second time and United held out for a much-needed, if unconvincing, victory.

That was his 19th goal in just 34 appearances for United.

After watching Fernandes’ latest winning goal, Scholes says United are becoming too reliant on the 26-year-old.

Speaking on BT Sport, the former Old Trafford star said: “It was an ugly win. Hopefully, that will give them a bit of confidence. You do feel for West Brom.

“You do wonder where Man Utd would be without Fernandes. Before Bruno came in, United couldn’t create a chance.”

Scholes, former team-mate, Rio Ferdinand, concurred.

The ex-Red Devils defender added: “Everything comes through him (Fernandes).

“He’s a player who creates and takes on responsibility. It seems like he likes that.”

Solskjaer says United have to improve

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was happy with the West Brom result. But he stressed that performance levels need to improve.

He said: “It’s always tense and it’s fine margins.

“I’m delighted with the clean sheet and we could have made it more comfortable but the international breaks never help.

“We had everyone back yesterday but we didn’t know the test results and hadn’t had the COVID tests back before the session so all our prep was this morning.

“So it’s not easy when you only have 20 minutes or half an hour prepping for this game.

“But we’re ready now to go again on Tuesday. Three points, home win, no more talk about that but we need to keep consistent performances, better performances than this.

“We know that. If we want to move up the table, we have to play better.”

United ended Saturday in ninth place in the Premier League.

They take on Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The Turks scored a shock 2-1 victory in the first group meeting. However, United top Group H after starting out with impressive victories over PSG (2-1 away) and RB Leipzig (5-0 home).