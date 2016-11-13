Scholes set for Championship coaching offer

New Wigan boss Warren Joyce is set to offer Paul Scholes a coaching role at the Championship club, according to a report on Sunday.

Joyce, who pipped Ryan Giggs to the job earlier this month, is hoping to be reunited with his old Manchester United pal Scholes.

The 41-year-old Scholes has been working as a pundit for BT Sport, while he is a part owner in non-league outfit Salford City and The Sun claims he is wanted to help coach Joyce’s attackers.

Joyce left his job as United’s reserve team boss last month and he is trying to put his own stamp on Wigan, who were hammered 3-0 by Reading in his first game in charge.

A part-time role with the Latics may well suit Scholes, who does not possess all the relevant coaching badges to become Joyce’s replacement at Old Trafford.

His continued criticism of his old club may also become a stumbling block to any potential return to United. He recently suggested Liverpool would beat United and has tipped Chelsea to win the title, but his heavy criticism of United under Mourinho has been damning.

After the recent defeat at Watford Scholes said: “The quality on the ball was as poor as you’ve seen from a Man United team, and that’s just the way it is at the minute.”

Joyce meanwhile has cancelled some of the players’ time off during the international break and is reportedly ready to axe Dan Burn after blaming the defender for all three Reading goals last weekend.

“That led to angry words between the pair,” report The Sun and Joyce is preparing to drop Burn from his side.