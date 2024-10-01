Scholes stuns Carragher with shock Liverpool, Arsenal Premier League title statement

Paul Scholes shocked fellow pundit Jamie Carragher by claiming Liverpool are ‘better’ than title rivals Arsenal and more of a threat to Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta’s men have emerged as City’s closest challengers for the title over the last two seasons and finished just two points behind the Etihad outfit last term.

Arsenal have taken 14 points from their opening six league games this season, the same as City. However, both teams trail pacesetters Liverpool by a point after an intriguing start to the new campaign.

Many expected the Reds to have a season of transition under Arne Slot after legendary boss Jurgen Klopp ended his Anfield stay. However, despite a blip at home against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool have won five of their six games and Scholes has been impressed.

So much so that he believes the Reds will be City’s biggest challengers for the title this season, with Scholes telling Carragher on The Overlap with Sky Bet: “Do you not think you’ve got a chance? I think you’re better than Arsenal, I think you’re better than Arsenal.

“They excite me more. It’s not nice saying that but honestly, Liverpool do excite me more. Everything they’ve got, it feels better than Arsenal.

“I think Pep Guardiola might be more worried about Liverpool than Arsenal.”

Responding to Scholes’ claim, Anfield legend Carragher said: “You think Liverpool are better than Arsenal? That’s interesting. I don’t actually.”

Injuries key to Liverpool title challenge

While Carragher would be surprised to see his old side be the main challengers to City ahead of Arsenal, he feels that steering clear of injuries is key to any hopes they have of lifting the trophy won by Klopp and company back in 2019/20.

He added: “Last season surprised us all with Liverpool being right up there. They were actually top with seven or eight games to go.

“People are questioning the lack of signings because they think we need to improve to compete with Man City and Arsenal.

“But one thing I would say is Liverpool had so many injuries last season, it was unbelievable how we kept it going really.

“If Liverpool don’t have the injuries they had last season, and they mirror their form, they will be in with a shout, they will be there or thereabouts.”

The Reds are back in league action on Saturday when they head to Crystal Palace for a lunchtime kick-off but have a Champions League home clash with Bologna on Wednesday night to deal with first.

